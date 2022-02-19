Stelac Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,541 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

