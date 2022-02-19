Stellar Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and $352.60 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00209787 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00124400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00043740 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.89 or 0.06788605 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,176 coins and its circulating supply is 24,927,502,911 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

