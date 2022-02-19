Stephens Raises Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $52.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CAKE. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

