StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STEP. Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 92.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 62.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 90.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 223.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

