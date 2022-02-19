Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STL remained flat at $$26.29 on Monday. 19,410,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,900. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.