Stifel Nicolaus Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $630.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.30.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $443.23 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $338.69 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $549.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total value of $3,306,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,975 shares of company stock worth $47,405,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

