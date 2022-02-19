Stock Buyback Plan Initiated by Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Board

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AAWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,348 shares of company stock worth $6,213,560. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

