StockNews.com Downgrades Ball (NYSE:BLL) to Sell

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLL. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of Ball stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.