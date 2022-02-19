StockNews.com Downgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Sell

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,816,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,362,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,238,000 after acquiring an additional 480,745 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,568,000 after acquiring an additional 458,588 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

