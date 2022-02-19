StockNews.com Downgrades Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Hold

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

OPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.26. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,660,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,854,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,908,000 after buying an additional 241,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after buying an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

