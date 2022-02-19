StockNews.com Downgrades Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Hold

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
OPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.
NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.26. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $31.69.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,660,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,854,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,908,000 after buying an additional 241,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after buying an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
