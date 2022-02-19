StockNews.com Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 301,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,214,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

