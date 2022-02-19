StockNews.com Lowers Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

WH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,432,000 after buying an additional 87,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,331,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,837,000 after buying an additional 54,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,093,000 after buying an additional 929,501 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after buying an additional 615,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

