Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,198,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,834,000 after acquiring an additional 172,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $369.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $315.87 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.24.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

