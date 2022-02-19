Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $110.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $84.98 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.