Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 495 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.41. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $167.13 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

