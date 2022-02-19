Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $170.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $174.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

