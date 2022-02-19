Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,457 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KHC shares. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.