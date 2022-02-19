Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,097,000 after acquiring an additional 614,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $2,883,297. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

