Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.98 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.