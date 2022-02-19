Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,925,000 after buying an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $59.50 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $69.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.