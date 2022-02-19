Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

