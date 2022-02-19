Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Cut to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$37.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.42.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$37.06 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$54.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

