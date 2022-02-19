Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 611,336 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Sunrun worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 97.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

RUN stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $48,008.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

