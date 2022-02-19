Susan C. Athey Sells 200 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EXPE opened at $209.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of -93.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.07.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.