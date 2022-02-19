SVB Leerink Cuts Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target to $19.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.76.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,606 shares of company stock worth $439,801. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

