SVB Leerink Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

MREO opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

