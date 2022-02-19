Swire Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

Swire Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.9 days.

OTCMKTS SWPFF opened at $2.77 on Friday. Swire Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56.

About Swire Properties

Swire Properties Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The Property Investment segment offers development, leasing and management of commercial, retail and some residential properties.

