Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Shares of SNPS opened at $287.63 on Friday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.88 and its 200 day moving average is $325.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Synopsys by 184.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Synopsys by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

