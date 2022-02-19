Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Tabcorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.