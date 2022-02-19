Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Reaches $0.0459

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $12.25 million and approximately $324,259.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

