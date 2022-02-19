Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKT. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.58. 2,468,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,459.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 45,833 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 792,229 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

