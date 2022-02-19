Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives $189.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec began coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 190 ($2.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 189 ($2.56) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

TWODF stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

