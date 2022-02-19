Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) & Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Head to Head Analysis

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and Bio-Techne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 11 0 3.00 Bio-Techne 0 0 6 0 3.00

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $42.55, indicating a potential upside of 556.57%. Bio-Techne has a consensus price target of $510.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.30%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -71.13% -57.87% Bio-Techne 17.94% 15.86% 11.50%

Volatility & Risk

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Bio-Techne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$60.01 million N/A N/A Bio-Techne $931.03 million 16.92 $140.41 million $4.33 92.61

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also includes protein analysis solutions that offer researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. The Diagnostics & Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx Prostate (IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use. The

