TD Securities Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$250.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTC.A. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$230.00.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$192.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$181.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$159.44 and a 12 month high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

