Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $57.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERIC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a SEK 125 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 price target (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth $505,000.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

