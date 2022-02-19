Tellor Price Reaches $19.87 on Top Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $19.87 or 0.00049790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $45.89 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00037636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00105784 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,385,182 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,857 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

