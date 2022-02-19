Tellor Price Tops $19.98 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Tellor has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $46.12 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $19.98 or 0.00050173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00105772 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,385,182 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,857 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.