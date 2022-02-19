Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Temple & Webster Group stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Temple & Webster Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.
About Temple & Webster Group
