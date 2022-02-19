Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Temple & Webster Group stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Temple & Webster Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.