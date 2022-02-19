Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.58). Approximately 15 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.82 ($1.58).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.46) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.70. The firm has a market cap of £96.26 million and a P/E ratio of -15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63.

In related news, insider Bruce Weatherill bought 105,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £122,333.60 ($165,539.38).

About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.