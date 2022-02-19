Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $5.70 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.70.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.08.
Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
