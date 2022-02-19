Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $5.70 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.70.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.08.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.