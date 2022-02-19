Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Short Interest Update

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 59.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 13,512.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tenneco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 72.6% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 814,750 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEN opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $863.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

