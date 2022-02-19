Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Short Interest Update

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 59.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 13,512.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tenneco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 72.6% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 814,750 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenneco
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
