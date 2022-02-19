Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Terex worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

TEX opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

