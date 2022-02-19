Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Tesla by 5.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $5,351,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 20.5% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $856.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $860.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $980.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $915.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.03.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,915,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,752,797. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

