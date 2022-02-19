The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 104.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.47. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. Analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.