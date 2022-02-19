The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 190 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.57) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.98) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.57) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.03) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 206 ($2.79).

IAG opened at GBX 161.52 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.29.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

