The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $88.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Shares of AA opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $78.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

