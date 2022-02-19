The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target to $12.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $6.13 on Thursday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Capital World Investors raised its position in ironSource by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ironSource by 37.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,564 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ironSource by 9,773.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,807 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,824,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ironSource by 51.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,483,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254,959 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

