The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $794,000 Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after purchasing an additional 471,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 332,640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 183,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after acquiring an additional 183,058 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. Research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.