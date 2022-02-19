The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Village Farms International worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $3,234,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $2,507,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $1,695,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 168,996 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 194.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 162,762 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.92 million, a PE ratio of -128.47 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

