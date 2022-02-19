The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Encore Capital Group worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

